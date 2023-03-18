Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Head to Head Record in PSL

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars are set to compete in the final of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Multan Sultans finished the group stages in second place on the PSL points table and managed to outclass Lahore Qalandars in both departments in the qualifier to reach the final.

Multan Sultans experienced some ups and downs in the group-stage encounters. However, their exceptional performances in the last couple of games have been praiseworthy.

Lahore Qalandars saw some lean patches in their previous games, including the qualifier against Multan Sultans. Nonetheless, winning the second eliminator has brought back their form.

Lahore Qalandars suffered a batting collapse in crucial games, but as their batters regain their old form of playing the bowlers with skill, they will take to the field without any fear.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Achieves Yet Another Milestone in PSL

The Shaheen Afridi-led side will be more focused on their bowling unit and will expect the batters to provide support in outclassing the opposition on the most important day of the tournament.

The head-to-head record between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars stands at an 8-8 deadlock. Both franchises have met 16 times, recording eight victories each.

Teams Matches Win Loss Lahore Qalandars 16 8 8 Multan Sultans 8 8

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads