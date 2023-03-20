PBS Wants Action Taken Against Census Staff Using Social Media on Duty

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has raised serious reservations over the use of social media by government servants engaged in census duties.

According to an official letter, a copy of which is available with ProPakistani, the official spokesperson of PBS and Member (Support Services/Resource Management), Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, stated that government servants are not allowed to indulge in unauthorized disclosure of the official information, share the official documents, or participate in furthering any information that appears to be misleading.

However, despite the clear instructions and the guiding legal framework on the subject, it has been observed that some officials engaged in census duties often indulge in actions or behavior that does not conform to the required standards of official conduct.

Some TikTokers intentionally and even some census enumerators are involved in uploading content on social media platforms which is causing unnecessary embarrassment for the census authorities both at provincial and federal levels.

The letter stated that it is the duty of provincial governments to conduct and monitor census field operations through their staff.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, it is therefore requested to issue necessary directions on the matter to the census field staff to refrain from such activities and take strict action against those who are unlawfully engaged in uploading unauthentic and misleading content regarding the digital census.