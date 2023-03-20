Women Visiting Malir District Jail Face Harassment From Staff

Women visiting Malir District Jail to meet with prisoners are being harassed by the staff, according to a complaint filed by a victim.

The woman, whose son has been imprisoned for a year and a half, wrote to senior officials accusing Mohammad Zubair Sahito of harassment. She alleged that whenever she visits her son, Sahito harasses her.

The complaint also stated that Sahito made inappropriate and incorrect demands from the woman’s daughters.

In response, the Deputy Superintendent of Malir District Jail, Kamran Sheikh, has confirmed that Sahito is employed in the office of Assistant Jail Superintendent Nabi Dad Zardari. Sahito is reportedly the cousin of the Superintendent of Karachi Central Jail, Hassan Sahito.

The victim’s complaint has been received by the Home Department which will be conducting an investigation into the matter.

This news of harassment has raised concerns about the safety of women visiting prisons. It remains to be seen what action will be taken against the accused staff member and whether measures will be taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.