Details of Gruesome Killing of Rare Leopard in Islamabad Shock Everyone

A shocking incident has taken place in the Shahdara area of Margalla Hills where an unidentified group of locals killed a rare leopard and took away its jaws, legs, and tail.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has been mobilized to take action against those responsible for the heinous act. The board has applied for the registration of the case at the Bara Kahu Police Station.

An X-ray report showed that the leopard was killed by 11 bullets. The application states that the leopard’s tail, leg, and jaws were missing, and some things were poached to erase the reasons for killing the animal.

The news of the leopard’s death was received on the night of March 19. The board dispatched teams to the location, which then shifted the leopard’s body to the rescue center on March 20.

The IWMB has called for a case to be registered under the Wildlife Ordinance for the killing of the leopard. To prevent poaching, IMWB Chairperson Rina Saeed is establishing a check post in the area with the support of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The killing of a rare leopard has shocked the community, and the wildlife board is committed to bringing the culprits to justice.