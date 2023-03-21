M3 Motorway Between Lahore-Abdul Hakim Closed for All Traffic

On March 21 (today), the Motorway (M3) between Lahore and Abdul Hakim will remain closed to all traffic.

According to a media report, WAPDA is installing 500KV high-tension cables over the Motorway (M3) beginning at mile marker 1,124. These high-tension wires will connect the grid stations in Sheikhupura and Balloki.

Hence, the stretch of road from Sharqpur Interchange (1,132) and Nankana Sahib Interchange (1,098) will remain closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) are rerouting Lahore-bound traffic to the Sharqpur Interchange, while Multan-bound traffic is being rerouted to the Nankana Sahib Interchange.

The authorities have instructed the motorists to contact the highway patrol’s 24-hour helpline-130 for any additional information or direction.

Automated Toll Collection

The NHMP plans to install Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) on the M1, M2, M3, and M4 motorways within two years.

An NHMP representative said earlier this month, that the department has signed an agreement with the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) through the National Highway Administration (NHA) to adopt ITS.

This new technology will eliminate commuter highway delays, according to the source. He stated that the Lahore-Sialkot motorway already has an entirely automated system, in which vehicles only pay fines and tolls when exiting the highway.