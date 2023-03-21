Govt to Launch Pakistan’s Largest Paid Internship Program For 60,000 Youngsters

In order to facilitate the country’s youth which is 64 % of the whole population, the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, under the vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has launched the Prime Minister’s Youth Development Initiatives.

Under the schemes, 15 programs will be launched on 21 March which include, the Ba-Ikhtiyar Naujawan Internship Program, PM’s Youth Laptop Program; 5,000 Scholarships for the students of Balochistan and Ex- FATA; 75 National Top Talent Scholarship Program; Establishment of Seerat Chairs; Establishment of Sub Campuses of Public Sector Universities in the Least Developed Districts of Pakistan; Youth Skills Training Program; Young Development Fellowship Program; Seven Centers of Excellence; Pakistan Innovation Fund Young Development Leader Award; Special Development Scheme for the Uplift of the 20 Poorest Districts of Pakistan; Young Peace and Development Corps and 250 Mini Sports Complex across Pakistan.

The Planning Minister has been actively pursuing these initiatives since he assumed charge in April 2022. From 2013 to 2017, the Planning Minister under the vision of 2025 started several initiatives. However, some of the projects were stopped by the previous government and it has been restarted again.

“The top priority of the government is to provide such facilities to the country’s youth so that they can excel in their respective fields,” said the Minister. The Minister reiterated that the government is committed to provide such incentives to the youth which has been unfortunately polarized in recent years.

Prime Minister’s Ba-Ikhtiyar Naujawan Internship Program is Pakistan’s largest internship program aimed at the economic empowerment of youth. The program is pursuing this mission by awarding 60,000 paid internships to young graduates across Pakistan.