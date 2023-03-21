Sindh Announces Hundreds of Jobs for School Teachers in Government Schools

Sindh’s Education Department has taken a decision to hire 750 new art teachers against BPS-14 from 30 districts.

Secretary of School Education, Ghulam Akbar Leghari, stated that the recruitment process will be carried out by IBA. In order to pass the graduation category test, a minimum score of 40 marks is required.

ALSO READ Sindh Government Announces Public Holiday

The new recruitment drive has reserved a 5% minority quota and a 15% quota for women.

As part of the allocation, 166 posts for art teachers have been designated for seven districts of Karachi.

Other districts such as Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Badin, and others will also be hiring art teachers.

ALSO READ KP to Launch Wheat/Atta Supply Chain System Ahead of Ramadan

The move is expected to boost the educational standards and opportunities for students interested in the arts across the province.

The announcement of new vacancies has also been welcomed by aspiring teachers who have expressed their enthusiasm to apply for the positions.