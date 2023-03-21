Sindh Government Announces Public Holiday

The Government of Sindh has announced a public holiday on March 23 in honor of Pakistan Day.

The holiday will be observed throughout the province, according to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department of Sindh.

“The government of Sindh declares 23rd March 2023 (Thursday) as a public holiday on the occasion of “Pakistan Day” throughout the province of Sindh,” the notification stated.

However, essential services, such as those engaged in COVID-19 and flood relief duties, will not be affected by the public holiday.

In addition, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has also declared a bank holiday on March 23, 2023, in celebration of Pakistan Day. The central bank stated that it will remain closed on the same day due to the public holiday declared by the federal government.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will also be closed on March 23, 2023, in observance of Pakistan Day.

