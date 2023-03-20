Babar Azam to Receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day

Pakistan’s star cricketer Babar Azam is set to receive the prestigious civil award Sitara-e-Imtiaz on 23rd March 2023.

The Government of Pakistan has announced to award Sitara-e-Imtiaz to Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam as an accolade to acknowledge his services for Pakistan’s cricket, both as a captain and a top-performing batter. 28-year-old is the youngest cricketer to receive this national honor, which is a testament to his remarkable achievements with the bat.

The announcement of Babar Azam’s Sitara-e-Imtiaz accolade was made earlier by the Government of Pakistan, and it is now confirmed that he will be receiving the award on 23rd March 2023, along with the celebrations of Pakistan Day. Taking a break from cricket, Babar Azam will be able to receive his award on 23rd March as he will not be participating in the series against Afghanistan starting from 24th March.

The award ceremony on Pakistan Day will serve as a moment of pride and celebration for Babar Azam as well as for cricket enthusiasts in the country. Babar Azam has become a role model for many aspiring cricketers, and this award serves as a testament to his dedication and hard work in the field of cricket.