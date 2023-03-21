Teachers in Islamabad Await Higher Time Scales for Over Two Years

Teachers in educational institutions controlled by the Federal Directorate of Education haven’t received better pay scales in more than two years. The government’s time scale policy allows teachers to acquire a higher time scale after fulfilling a certain period of time in their particular grades, recognizing their hard work and providing prospects for professional advancement.

Professor Farhan Azam, senior vice president of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA), raised alarm about the delays, stating that professors who had fulfilled the requisite time period were still awaiting the higher time scale. He also stated that teachers who were regularized through a cabinet committee were not paid on time.

Dr. Nazir Ahmed Bhutta, general secretary of the FGCTA, stated that if the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training failed to convene the time scale committee meeting by the end of March, new performance evaluation reports (PERS) for teachers for the academic year 2022 would be required to update the quantifications, causing further delays.

Anum Kaleem, FGCTA’s joint secretary, highlighted that timely promotion is a basic right of a government employee, and delays not only impact job satisfaction but also have a detrimental influence on the education system.

Dr. Jabir Hussain, FGCTA’s media secretary, requested the education minister to intervene and guarantee that the time-scale meeting took place before 31 March in order to address the problems of teachers awaiting promotion.