Govt Raises Rs. 1.14 Trillion Via T-Bills

The cut-off yields on Treasury Bills (T-Bills) went up by 114 basis points (bps) in the auction of the paper held on Wednesday.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the government raised Rs. 1,141 billion against a target of Rs. 900 billion in the auction.

Official data indicates that the cut-off yield for the 3-month T-Bills went up by 100 bps to 21.9995 percent from 20.9996 percent observed on March 8. The cut-off yield for the 6-month T-Bills went up by 114 bps to 21.9901 percent from 20.8498 percent observed on March 8. Similarly, the cut-off yield for the 12-month T-Bills went up by 50 bps to 21.4899 percent from 20.9899 percent

The government raised Rs. 949.46 billion for the three-month paper in the competitive auction. It also raised Rs. 15.50 billion and Rs. 151 billion for the 06-month and 12-month T-Bills respectively.

A further breakdown of the official numbers indicates that the government also raised Rs. 24.91 billion through non-competitive bids. This took the total amount raised during the auction to Rs. 1140.86 billion.