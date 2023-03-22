PSX Announces Time Schedule for Ramadan

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday announced the designated time schedule for the holy month of Ramadan (1444 A.H).

Under the Ramadan timings, the market will open at 9:17 from Monday to Friday and will close at 13:30 with the exception of Friday, when the market will close at 12:30.

As per the notice issued by PSX, the complete designated time schedule for the month of Ramadan will be as under:

The notice further said that timings will remain effective only during the month of Ramadan and will be restored back to standard timing, after the end of Ramadan unless notified otherwise.