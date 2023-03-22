LDA Forms High-Level Committee to Stop Violations by Private Housing Societies

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has taken action against increasing violations of building bylaws and regulations in private housing societies.

In a recently issued notification, the LDA DG constituted a working group to examine the enforcement of laws in private housing schemes situated in the LDA’s jurisdiction.

The working group will review existing enforcement of laws and regulations and propose improvements in enforcement mechanisms. Additionally, the group will review overall monitoring and enforcement mechanisms regarding illegal housing schemes.

The notification states that the working group will suggest a regulatory framework to curb the tendency of overselling of plots by the developers. It will also suggest a mechanism for monitoring and management of developed housing societies and the role of the regulator in the post-development phase.

Furthermore, the working group will analyze the management structure of high-rise buildings and propose resident-friendly management rules. It will also address any other issues related to the above-mentioned TORs.

The notification highlights that the working group will recommend improvements in the existing enforcement regime and suggest ways to ensure fair management of developed housing societies and high-rise buildings. The group will also take input from representatives of ABAD, Private Housing Societies, and experts and submit its report within a week.

The working group will consist of senior officials of the LDA, including the Additional DG (Housing) as Convener, Director DG Headquarters, Chief Metropolitan Officer, Chief Town Planner, Director Master Planning, Director Law (High Court), and Senior Legal Advisor.