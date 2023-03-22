President Reconstitutes National Economic Council

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 22, 2023 | 5:30 pm

President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the reconstitution of the National Economic Council, the President House said on Wednesday.

The reconstitution is being carried out due to the caretaker setup of the provincial governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

From Punjab, the caretaker Minister for Energy, Industries, and Investment S.M Tanvir has been made a member of NEC. The other member is KP’s Adviser on Finance and Energy Himayatullah Khan.

The president gave the approval on the advice of the prime minister in accordance with Article 156(1) of the Constitution.

