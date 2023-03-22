Ramadan 2023 to Begin on 23 March in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the sighting of the Ramadan crescent has been confirmed, signaling the beginning of the holy month from 23 March, Thursday.

The announcement was made by the Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad, who confirmed that the moon has been seen in several parts of the country.

The sighting was confirmed after multiple witnesses reported seeing the crescent after Wednesday evening. The sighting was then verified by the committee, which is tasked with determining the start of Islamic months.

Ramadan is considered one of the most important months in the Islamic calendar, during which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, pray, and engage in acts of charity. It is a time for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and increased devotion to Allah.

The start of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which can vary depending on the location and weather conditions.

Muslims across Pakistan are now preparing for the start of Ramadan, with many buying food and supplies. It is also a time of joy, celebration, and spiritual renewal for millions of Muslims around the world.