FBR Issues ‘Red Alerts Check List’ for Smuggling Cases Linked With Terror Financing

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a “Red Alerts Check List” for the Counter Terrorism Department for possible linkage of smuggling cases with terrorist financing.

The FBR has notified the “Red Alerts Check List” for the Counter Terrorism Department for determining whether the smuggling cases are linked with terrorist financing or not.

ALSO READ FBR to Send Assistance Requests to Foreign Jurisdictions in Cases With Foreign Connection

According to the Red Alerts Check List for terrorist financing (TF) linkages, the department has to analyze the following aspects for determining the status of the smuggling cases: