Govt Wants to Form Special Task Force to Stop Social Media Campaigns Against Pakistan Army

By Haroon Hayder | Published Mar 24, 2023 | 12:45 pm

The federal government is reportedly considering the formation of a special task force to monitor social media campaigns against the Pakistan army, according to an official source.

The proposed task force would consist of officers from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). It would be supported by the police and other law enforcement agencies.

ALSO READ

The primary purpose of the task force would be to prevent the misuse of social media and to check campaigns against the army. However, the proposal is still awaiting approval and is not yet a confirmed plan.

The need for such a task force arose after the military strongly disapproved of false propaganda and insensitive comments on social media following the martyrdom of six army officers in a helicopter crash in Balochistan in August 2022.

ALSO READ

In response, the FIA established a team to trace and arrest those behind the anti-army campaigns on social media.

According to an official from the Interior Ministry, the FIA has identified 8 TikTok accounts, 44 Twitter accounts, and over 50 Facebook accounts allegedly involved in running anti-army campaigns on social media.

Via: Dawn

Haroon Hayder

lens

Iqra Aziz is an Old-School Mughal Queen With Hint of Modernity in New Shoot
Read more in lens

proproperty

DHA Quetta Holds Balloting Ceremony for Early Bird Commercial – 2023
Read more in proproperty
close
>