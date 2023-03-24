Govt Wants to Form Special Task Force to Stop Social Media Campaigns Against Pakistan Army

The federal government is reportedly considering the formation of a special task force to monitor social media campaigns against the Pakistan army, according to an official source.

The proposed task force would consist of officers from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). It would be supported by the police and other law enforcement agencies.

The primary purpose of the task force would be to prevent the misuse of social media and to check campaigns against the army. However, the proposal is still awaiting approval and is not yet a confirmed plan.

The need for such a task force arose after the military strongly disapproved of false propaganda and insensitive comments on social media following the martyrdom of six army officers in a helicopter crash in Balochistan in August 2022.

In response, the FIA established a team to trace and arrest those behind the anti-army campaigns on social media.

According to an official from the Interior Ministry, the FIA has identified 8 TikTok accounts, 44 Twitter accounts, and over 50 Facebook accounts allegedly involved in running anti-army campaigns on social media.

