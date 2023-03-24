NADRA Launches App Allowing CNIC Applications and More

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) released a beta version of its next-generation Pak ID Mobile App on Thursday, allowing Pakistanis to access their ID services from their mobile devices.

Citizens may now use the app to process identity cards and document applications, according to a NADRA release. Additionally, they may complete the full application procedure from the convenience of their own homes, with ID documents sent to their door.

ALSO READ NDMA Issues Official Report on Damages Caused by 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake

The Pak ID mobile app allows residents to apply for identification papers including Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and family registration certificates without having to visit NADRA offices and wait in long lines.

It is worth noting that the most recent version of the Pak ID Mobile App includes several functionalities that allow citizens to apply for identity documents, such as CNIC modification, renewal, reprint/loss, new National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), NICOP modification, renewal, and reprint/loss.

People may sign up for an account using their email address, mobile phone number, and biometric verification. Users can then use biometrics such as fingerprints or face recognition to log in. Users may also access a checklist of all their applications in the app’s inbox.

The software includes interactive data gathering, ICAO-based image capture through the mobile camera, fingerprint capture via the mobile camera, and digital signature capture via mobile touchscreen. Citizens can also submit documents by smartphone camera or by uploading files. The software also supports attester verification by OTP and online payments.

ALSO READ SSGC and SNGPL Announce Gas Load-Shedding Schedules for Ramadan

NADRA’s Pak ID mobile app promises Pakistani citizens optimal ease by providing an end-to-end solution for applying for identification documents. The software removes the need to visit NADRA offices, eliminating large lines and hours of waiting. Citizens may now apply for identification documents from the comfort of their own homes, thanks to the app’s user-friendly features and secure verification processes.

You can download the app here.