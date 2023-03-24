This Electric Hatchback Costs Almost As Much As Pakistani Peugeot 2008

BYD Rever Thailand displayed the Dolphin electric hatchback at the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) 2023. The estimated price for the B-segment electric vehicle (EV) is the equivalent of Rs. 6.6 million. For perspective, Peugeot 2008 Active, despite being a modern crossover SUV in Pakistan, costs just over Rs. 6.8 million.

Although, after looking at the performance and specifications, the large price tag starts to make a bit of sense. The BYD Dolphin has either a 95 HP and 180 Nm or a 177 HP and 290 Nm electric motor.

The more powerful 177 HP and 290 Nm electric motor is powered by a 44.9 kWh Blade battery pack, giving the Dolphin an NEDC range of 401 km. Whereas the 95 HP and 180 Nm motor utilizes both the 44.9 kWh and the smaller 30.7 kWh batteries.

The Thailand-spec model has a 95 HP and 180 Nm motor and a larger 44.9 kWh battery, giving it an NEDC-estimated range of 410 km.

Dolphin is equipped with an onboard charger rated at 7 kW for AC charging and accepts up to 60 kW DC fast charging. Dolphin, like the BYD Atto 3, is equipped with vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology, which allows it to power external electrical appliances.

BYD aims to establish a footprint in all of Asia after setting up shop in the Asian automotive hub, that is Thailand.