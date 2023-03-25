Azhar Ali Rejoins Worcestershire For Another County Season

Former Test cricketer, Azhar Ali, has arrived in England to join the Worcestershire County Cricket Club ahead of the upcoming edition of the County Championship 2023.

The Worcestershire County Cricket Club announced the arrival of Azhar Ali on their Twitter handle, writing, “The King is back in town. Welcome back Azhar Ali.”

In response to the announcement, the former Pakistani captain expressed his gratitude and retweeted with the caption, “So happy to be back at Worcestershire Cricket Club.”

The right-handed batter retired from Test cricket during the three-match Test series between Pakistan and England last year, just three matches away from his 100th Test match.

However, in a press conference, the 38-year-old cricketer announced that he will be playing county cricket for Worcestershire again this year.

“I am not thinking about coaching currently. I enjoy playing cricket, I will go and play for Worcestershire this year and try to give my best, ” Azhar Ali said.

Last year, it was reported that the Worcestershire Club had re-signed Azhar Ali for the 2023 season, and he had also expressed his willingness to represent the club.

“Worcestershire are pleased to retain the experienced cricketer as he performed remarkably in the first season,” the club said in a press statement.

Worcestershire Chairman, Paul Pridgeon, said, “Azhar has loved it here and wants to come back and do a job for us again next season, and we are delighted he has signed for next year.”