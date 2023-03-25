Dubai Announces Truck Restrictions During Ramadan

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has banned trucks from using the roads during peak hours in Ramadan. There will be three time periods during which trucks will be banned from the city’s roads.

These hours include 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM and 2 PM to 4 PM on regular days, and from 12 PM to 3 PM on Fridays. The authority also tweeted that there will be an extended truck ban on the E11 highway and CBD areas from 7 AM to 11 PM.

#RTA informs the amendment of the truck ban time in #Dubai during the month of #Ramadan for roads with 3 ban time periods, starting from 7:30 am until 09:30 am, then from 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm, and the afternoon ban on Fridays from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 25, 2023

The ban has been implemented to improve traffic flow during the busiest hours of the holy month. RTA has urged all truck drivers and operators to comply.

Shops and Businesses Allowed to Operate 24 Hours

One of the seven emirates of UAE, Ras Al Khaimah, has allowed businesses and commercial setups to operate round-the-clock during the holy month to facilitate both locals and tourists.

The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development released a notification on Friday announcing that shops and businesses will no longer require permissions to operate for extended hours during Ramadan.

Likewise, Sharjah has allowed restaurants, bakeries, and cafes to stay open beyond midnight without a permit, however, other kinds of businesses need permission to do so.