11 Reasons Why Dubai is the Best Place to Move in 2023

Dubai, which is one of the major financial hubs in the world, offers a number of things to travelers as well as people who wish to relocate for their careers or education.

From the towering Burj Khalifa to the pristine beaches of Jumeirah, this city is a hub of modernity, luxury, and excitement. With its high standard of living, tax-free lifestyle, and diverse population, Dubai is an excellent place for travelers, students, and professionals to move.

The cosmopolitan atmosphere of the city guarantees that visitors quickly feel at home. Dubai is a melting pot of cultures, languages, and customs, with over 200 nationalities residing there.

Here is the list of things that make Dubai the best place to live in 2023:

1. Low Crime Rate

Being named one of the safest cities in the world this year, Dubai has one of the strictest laws and the most efficient justice system in the world. Its police and government’s keen focus on security to ensure a high-quality lifestyle has made Dubai one of the safest places to live for its citizens, expats, and travelers.

2. Tax-Free Income

Dubai’s tax-free living offers a unique blend of luxury and financial freedom to its residents. With people not having to worry about income tax, they can truly enjoy everything that this city has to offer. This policy is also attractive to job seekers and entrepreneurs.

Apart from the tax-free income policy, Dubai has an extremely low value-added tax (VAT) of only 5 percent on goods and services.

3. Affordable Petrol

Several years ago, UAE’s fuel used to be cheaper than bottled water, however, this is not the case anymore. Despite that, it offers one of the most affordable fuels in the world. Residents can buy or rent a car without having to worry much about their bank balance.

4. Flourishing Real Estate Sector

Dubai provides a broad selection of real estate choices that appeal to one’ every need, from calm, family-friendly villa neighborhoods to bustling urban centers and awe-inspiring beachfront estates.

Dubai has something for everyone, whether one is on a tight budget or eager to indulge in a luxurious lifestyle. There will be properties of all kinds and sizes available, ranging from cozy studio flats to huge multi-room castles.

5. Wide Range of Visas

The Dubai government provides a valuable opportunity for foreign employees to secure a residency visa that is valid for up to two years, which enables them to work and live in the city.

Investors who inject a significant amount of funds into the country can receive an investor visa, also called a golden visa, permitting them to stay for a more extended period of five to ten years.

Additionally, highly skilled professionals who have made significant contributions to the country can also apply for citizenship and obtain local passports, a remarkable difference from previous laws. These policies have played a significant role in attracting a diverse range of individuals to Dubai’s vibrant community.

6. Religious Freedom

Dubai is primarily a Muslim city, and adhering to Islamic principles fosters religious tolerance, as demonstrated by the city’s expanding communities of Jews, Christians, Hindus, and Buddhists. All of the residents have the freedom to practice their religion.

7. State-of-the-Art Transport

The Dubai government has shown a remarkable dedication to advancing its transportation network, resulting in its global recognition as a world-class system.

Launched in 2009, Dubai’s metro system is at the forefront, as one of the most sophisticated fully automated driverless transit lines worldwide. In addition to this state-of-the-art system, Dubai sports an extensive network of roads, with numerous buses and taxis, allowing for easy access and transport throughout the city.

Furthermore, Dubai International Airport (DXB) operates regular flights to almost every international destination, cementing its status as a center of global connectivity.

8. Impressive Architecture

Dubai government has spent billions of dollars on the construction of this metropolitan. As a result, the skyline of Dubai has been transformed into an out-of-the-world display of architectural wonders.

Among these marvels are the iconic skyscrapers, including Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, and the Burj Al Arab, a leading seven-star hotel, etc.

9. Best Shopping Experience

Dubai is globally acknowledged for its extraordinary and lavish shopping centers, which include the world’s biggest shopping mall, Dubai Mall. The city offers an unparalleled shopping experience, catering to individuals with varying budgets, ranging from upscale malls to traditional souks, where buyers can purchase a wide range of products at affordable prices.

10. Vibrant Nightlife

Dubai offers an unrivaled nightlife experience, designed to cater to its massive expat and tourist populace. With a vast selection of top-notch bars, restaurants, nightclubs, theaters, and shows, there is something for every taste and preference.

11. Healthcare and Education

Dubai is known for its extensive curriculum and educational systems. The city has numerous schools following the British and US curriculums, making it an ideal destination for expats from these countries.

Additionally, there are schools that offer curriculums from countries like India, Pakistan, Australia, Germany, and France, providing families with ample options to choose from. In addition to schools, Dubai has a growing number of universities and colleges offering higher education opportunities.

As far as Dubai’s healthcare is concerned, hospitals and medical facilities are equipped with advanced technology and qualified medical staff from different parts of the world. Employers are required to provide health insurance coverage for their employees, ensuring that residents have access to high-quality healthcare services whenever they need them.