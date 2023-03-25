Lake City Roof Gardens: An Extra Ordinary Lifestyle

The Largest Vertical Community in Pakistan – Lake City Roof Gardens, being developed by the prestigious Lake City, is committed to providing an unparalleled living experience for the residents to live an extraordinary life.

Lake City Roof Gardens an exclusive and serene apartment complex project has been designed by Sir Nayyar Ali Dada, a living legend, and his associates.

Lake City Roof Gardens has not just become merely a trendy brand for their new apartment community but an expression of the concept of advancing forward and undoubtedly, will be acknowledged as a benchmark of luxury living and innovation for decades to come. Firstly, Its thoughtful architecture, unparalleled generosity of space offered to inhabitants, and focus on the environment will all contribute to a strong sense of community. Secondly, one of the key features of a Lake City rooftop apartment is the excellent panoramic outlook of its surroundings.

Lake City Roof Gardens’ location is also a significant bonus, once completed will be standing tall and exquisite right on Lake City Ring Road interchange, making it an ideal fit for anyone wishing to live away from the city’s bustle yet wanting to stay connected with the fast-paced life.

Lake City Roof gardens offer world-class indoor and outdoor amenities, an Internationally Designed Infinity Pool on the Rooftop where you can relax or swim in the sky, a peaceful courtyard to unwind with a book in, a rooftop tennis court, a state-of-the-art Gymnasium, a Business Centre that offers a perfect space to work, collaborate and network with like-minded individuals and a Daycare Facility provides a safe and secure environment for your children, allowing you to focus on your own needs.

Nevertheless, Lake City Roof Gardens meet the highest standards for energy efficiency, saving valuable resources, and contributing to a clean planet while maintaining exceptional quality. So, if you’re looking for an exclusive, luxurious, and convenient urban living experience that truly has it all, look no further than Lake City’s Roof Gardens.