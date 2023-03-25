Redmi A2 and A2+ Launched for Extremely Low Price

Yesterday, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi launched a range of new devices, including the Note 12, Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+. However, it also quietly introduced two lower-end handsets, the Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+, by adding them to the Mi global website.

Redmi A2 features a 6.52-inch 720p touchscreen and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC with 2 or 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of expandable storage. There is an 8MP rear camera with a QVGA auxiliary lens, a 5MP selfie camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The package comes with a 10W charger and charging is done through a micro USB port.

The software on this phone is Android 12 (Go Edition), meaning it lacks 5G support but does come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for the Redmi A2+, the only difference is that the Plus model also has a fingerprint sensor. Both devices are expected to be sold at very low prices wherever they are made available and are available in light blue, light green, and black. We expect the two phones to cost less than $150.

Redmi A2 Specifications