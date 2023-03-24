Xiaomi Unveils Its Cheapest Redmi Note 12 Ever With Snapdragon 685

Redmi has introduced its latest lineup, the Redmi Note 12 series, globally, featuring the Redmi Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+ 5G. However, the Redmi Note 12 4G stands out as the first device ever to come equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 685 chipset.

ALSO READ Huawei Launches Mate X3 Foldable Phone With a Double Rotation Hinge

Design & Display

The Redmi Note 12 4G comes with the same 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display found on the other devices in the series. The screen offers a peak brightness of 1,200 nits along with a DCI-P3 color gamut. The fingerprint scanner is integrated with the power button, located on the right side of the phone.

Internals & Software

As already mentioned, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 685 chipset, a level up from the Snapdragon 680. The phone is available in three RAM configurations, 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB. It offers two storage options, 64 GB and 128 GB coupled with a microSD card slot for additional storage. The device runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Cameras

ALSO READ British Airways Announces Good News for Muslims During Ramadan

On the front, it has an 8MP camera, while the back panel houses a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide unit, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Battery & Pricing

The Redmi Note 12 4G features a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It starts at $213 for the base model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The phone will launch in the Indian market on 30 March.

Specifications