LDA to Launch Mobile App for Online Application Submission Soon

Commissioner Lahore and Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has instructed the establishment of an online application submission system.

He issued these directives during a meeting held on Sunday, where he chaired the session.

ALSO READ UAE Pardons Israeli Woman Facing Life Imprisonment

Randhawa instructed the LDA’s One Window Cell to commence online application submissions for citizens starting next week. He expressed that this initiative would facilitate citizens in acquiring LDA services right from their doorsteps.

In addition to this, Randhawa directed LDA’s IT Wing to develop the mobile application as soon as possible. He emphasized that the mobile app should have an online application submission feature, along with other services.

The DG instructed the appointment of permanent focal persons to address issues related to the Housing Directorate at the One Window Cell.

ALSO READ Building Collapse in Qatar Kills 3 Pakistani Laborers

He also recommended the use of IT, E-Khidmat, and other services to simplify the identification process and enhance efficiency with the support of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

The DG also reviewed the One Window Cell’s performance during the meeting, which included the Additional DG Housing, Director of One Window Cell, Director of DG Headquarters, and IT Wing directors.