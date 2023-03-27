Punjab Police Tortures 65-Year-Old Man to Death For Refusing to Give Rs. 15,000 Bribe

A scrap dealer, who was aged 65, died at Mian Munshi Hospital in Lahore due to injuries allegedly inflicted by the Islampura Police during custody.

The deceased, identified as Sheikh Munir Ahmed, was reportedly tortured by four officers from the Akram Park Chowki Police Station just two days prior.

According to the deceased’s relatives, the police officers demanded a bribe of Rs. 15,000 from the elderly man and subsequently tortured him.

After being subjected to such violence, Ahmed’s health condition rapidly declined, and he was ultimately transferred to the hospital. Despite medical efforts, he passed away shortly thereafter.

In light of these events, the deceased’s relatives have demanded that the police officers involved in this incident be held accountable and that a case be registered against them.

Torture in police custody is an egregious violation of human rights and must be unequivocally condemned.

Such acts undermine the rule of law, erode public trust in law enforcement, and perpetuate a culture of impunity.

Via: 24News