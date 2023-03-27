South Africa Now Holds Record for Highest Chases in Both White-Ball Formats

South Africa has achieved the highest successful chase in T20I cricket, defeating West Indies by six wickets in a thrilling encounter at Centurion.

The record-breaking run-chase saw a staggering 517 runs scored in both innings of the game, making it the highest-scoring T20I match in history.

It is pertinent to mention that the Proteas hold the record for the highest run-chase in ODI cricket when they chased down the target of 435 against Australia in 2005.

Quinton de Kock led the charge for South Africa with a blistering 100 off 44 balls while Reeza Hendricks contributed 68 off 28 as they put on a 152-run partnership for the first wicket.

While batting first West Indies had set a formidable total of 258-5, thanks to Johnson Charles’ explosive innings of 118 off just 46 balls. Charles’s knock featured 11 sixes and 10 fours, and it broke Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest century in men’s T20 internationals.

Kyle Mayers with 51 off 27 and Romario Shepherd (41* off 18) also made valuable contributions as West Indies posted their highest-ever T20I total. However, it proved insufficient as South Africa chased down the target with seven balls to spare.

The Proteas’ stunning victory also saw them break the previous international and domestic T20 run chase records. They surpassed Bulgaria’s 246-4 to beat Serbia in June 2022 and the 248-4 made by Central Districts against Otago in New Zealand’s domestic competition in December 2016.