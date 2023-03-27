Ufone 4G Launches WhatsApp Service for Hassle-Free Customer Experience

Ufone 4G has unveiled its WhatsApp Chatbot to enhance interactions with millions of customers, powered by leading Cloud communication platform E.Ocean. Customers can now avail various telecom services instantly and enjoy a superior digital experience by simply sending a message via WhatsApp at 0331-1333100.

With the launch of the high-powered WhatsApp chatbot, customers have the flexibility to choose their preferred language menu in Urdu or English, making it effortless for them to access a wide range of services round-the-clock.

From managing post-paid bill payments, requesting new Ufone SIMs, topping up accounts via debit or credit card, renewing balances, subscribing to super cards, internet bundles & VAS bundles, monitoring account status, accessing customer support, getting tax certificates and subscribing to roaming bundles, this service has got you covered.

Commenting on the launch, Syed Atif Raza, Chief Marketing Officer, Ufone 4G, said “Our foremost priority is convenience for our customers; hence, we are always exploring new opportunities to adopt latest technology that will not only help in digitalization of our process but also make lives of our customers hassle-free.”

“The successful launch of our WhatsApp service will provide seamless services to our customers and enable them to get a timely response to their queries and complaints. Customers will have a more streamlined experience that will be engaging and convenient. Ufone 4G prides itself on being a customer-centric organization that places great emphasis on meeting the ever-changing needs of its valued customers.”

Syed Aamir Jafri, CEO, Eocean, added, “It is essential for companies to accelerate digital transformation to remain competitive and enhance customer experience. By launching WhatsApp chatbot services for its subscribers, Ufone is not only improving the organization’s efficiency, but also setting latest trends in customer communication.”

“It’s an honor to partner with Ufone 4G on this exciting initiative and I’m confident that this will have a positive impact on your business. Thank you for your continued partnership and trust in Eocean”.

Ufone 4G is focused on customer satisfaction, cementing its position as a leading player in the telecom industry. The unwavering efforts of Ufone 4G are central to its ethos, and the company will continue to innovate and invest in technologies and services that enhance customer experience.