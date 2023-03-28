BOL News Sets New National Online Viewing Records

BOL News emerged victorious in the YouTube game, thanks to its exceptional coverage of the latest PTI jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore.

With more than 360K viewers watching BOL transmission concurrently, BOL News surpassed its competitors, ARY News and Geo News, whose ratings were mere 25K and 7K, respectively.

BOL News’ coverage of the event was nothing short of exceptional. From the moment it began, the channel was on the ground, covering every aspect of the event.

The channel’s team of experienced reporters was on hand to provide live updates from the venue, including interviews with political leaders and analysis from experts.

BOL News’ YouTube channel was the go-to source for millions of people across Pakistan who wanted to stay informed about the event.

The channel’s coverage was not just limited to the speeches made by political leaders; it also included behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with supporters, giving viewers a complete picture of the event.

The event was a significant political gathering, and BOL News emerged as the leading news source with its exceptional coverage.

The high rating achieved by BOL News on YouTube is a clear indication of the public’s trust and confidence in the channel’s ability to deliver news in a fair and unbiased manner.

BOL News’ commitment to delivering precise and comprehensive coverage of significant events in Pakistan has impressed viewers and established a new benchmark for news broadcasting in the country.