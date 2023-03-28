Haris Rauf Given Honorary DSP Rank in Islamabad Police

Cricketers are among the biggest celebrities in countries like Pakistan and often enjoy perks that others only dream of.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Police has appointed star Pakistani fast bowler, Haris Rauf, as their honorary Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

The 29-year-old pacer, who has taken 72 T20I wickets and 30 ODIs wickets for Pakistan, was given the honorary rank in a formal ceremony held by the ICT in Islamabad.

The event witnessed the Rawalpindi-born pacer dressed in police uniform, receiving his new rank from Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

“I am truly honored to be appointed as a goodwill ambassador of ICT Police and an even greater honor to be able to wear this uniform as our heroes who lay their lives in the line of duty!,” Haris wrote on Twitter.

I’m truly honoured to be appointed as a goodwill ambassador of @ICT_Police and an even greater honour to be able to wear this uniform as our heroes who lay their lives in the line of duty ! @akbarnasirkhan @farharkazmii @Ayab_Ahmed pic.twitter.com/gh6A2H01sb — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) March 28, 2023

Last year, in a similar gesture, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police Department appointed left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, as an honorary Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Earlier this year, the provincial police of Balochistan appointed 20-year-old Naseen Shah as the “Honorary DSP” of the police, who was formally dressed in police uniform.

پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کے مایہ ناز کھلاڑی حارث روف کو اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس کا خیر سگالی سفیر بنادیا گیا۔ حارث روف کو اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس کے ڈی ایس پی کے اعزازی رینک لگائے گئے،آئی جی اسلام آباد ڈاکٹر اکبر ناصر خاں نے حارث روف کو اعزازی رینک لگائے۔#ICTP #IGP pic.twitter.com/ecBNNPZndL — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 28, 2023

It is worth noting that Haris Rauf along with four other senior players was rested for the recently concluded T20I series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates.