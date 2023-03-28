NUST Partners With Cedar College to Compete in “F1 in Schools” Competition

NUST Formula Student Team and Cedar College have partnered to create Pakistan’s first-ever team to compete in the F1 in Schools competition. The event is an internationally recognized competition that requires teams to design and build miniature F1 cars powered by a CO2 cartridge.

The competition is open to students between the ages of 14 and 19. It has been one of the marquee events for over two decades, providing students with an opportunity to showcase their engineering skills and creativity.

F1 in Schools has become a significant part of high school curriculums worldwide due to its increasing popularity. The competition provides a platform for students to apply theoretical concepts learned in the classroom to real-world problems, promoting innovation and out-of-the-box thinking.

The NUST Formula Student Team and Cedar College’s participation in the Abu Dhabi leg of the F1 in Schools competition marks a significant milestone for Pakistan as the first-ever entry from the country. The competition will be held at the prestigious YAS Marina Circuit with numerous international teams in attendance.

The collaboration between NUST Formula Student Team and Cedar College is expected to revolutionize the field of engineering education in Pakistan by bridging the gap between academics and practical engineering in higher education.