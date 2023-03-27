Mohammad Rizwan Backs Youngsters After Poor Outing Against Afghanistan

Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has come out in support of young cricketers after they lost the second T20I match against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After Pakistan suffered a seven-wicket defeat, the young batting unit was under immense criticism for failing to perform in the second consecutive game of the three-match series.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan took to his Twitter handle to support the emerging stars and keep their morale high, saying “You are champions. You will come back with a bang.”

The right-hander added that he has strong faith in these young superstars and their talent and urged them to believe in themselves and work hard to bounce back in the series.

I strongly believe in these young superstars of Pakistan cricket. Stay strong. Let these losses fuel your inner fire. Keep working hard. Keep believing. You are champions. You will come back with a bang. #PakistanZindabad — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) March 27, 2023

It is worth noting that Afghanistan claimed the T20I series against Pakistan for the first time in history after the Rashid Khan-led side won in a thrilling finish in the second match.

For the second consecutive time, the batting unit collapsed, with only Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan managing to stay at the crease, helping the side reach a total of 130 runs.

Former cricketers also criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for resting as many as five senior players, including the all-format captain, Babar Azam, during the series.