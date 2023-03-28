Tamasha Launches Its First Original Series, ‘Family Bizniss’, Featuring Struggles of a Middle-Class Pakistani Family

Pakistan’s largest homegrown OTT platform, Tamasha, has launched its first-ever original series, ‘Family Bizniss’, in collaboration with Big Bang Entertainment. The launch event was recently held at the Jazz Digital Headquarters and attended by Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group; Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz; Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer, Jazz; and leading actor and producer of the series, Fahad Mustafa.

The series dives into the struggles of a middle-class family while also exploring the relationship between coming-of-age children and their parents. Staying true to its values, Tamasha has also attempted to educate the audience about entrepreneurship and digital inclusion in a comical way as the characters are shown hustling to establish an online business in an attempt to help their retiring father and also to escape their socio-economic class.

Family Bizniss will star one of the country’s most renowned artists, Asim Azhar, which will be his acting debut for OTT alongside Mah-e-nur Haider, Saife Hasan, Salma Hasan, Bushra Habib, and Hussain Moshin. However, what truly sets this show apart is its comedic approach towards otherwise serious themes, such as socio-economic class differences and generation gaps, and this is something that appeals to youngsters as well as mature audiences.

“The global streaming platforms focus on larger market segments which is why they don’t take Pakistan’s multiethnic and multilingual demographic into account.” said Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer of Jazz. “Cultivating a culture of pocket-friendly, local content that promotes digital inclusion, as shown in Family Bizniss, is what Tamasha plans on achieving. We aim on providing our local audience with endless entertainment options and Tamasha producing its show is the beginning of this exciting journey.”

Speaking about the web series, Fahad Mustafa, CEO of Big Bang Entertainment, said, “We as creators and viewers usually have a preconceived notion that a show can only be engaging if it presents the negative aspects of our society and that is the kind of stereotype ‘Family Bizniss’ is here to break”.