United Launches Three New Electric Bikes in Pakistan

With inflation at an all-time high, many Pakistanis are looking to switch from cars to bikes. Although, traditional motorcycles are also becoming an impractical option due to soaring fuel prices.

Seeing that as an opportunity, United Auto Industries (PVT.) LTD. has added three new electric bike models to its lineup. The bikes are as follows:

Revolt

Revolt is an entry-level electric commuter bike with a conventional 70CC bike design, alloy wheels, and an electric motor in the back.

According to details, Revolt has a 1500-watt motor, paired with a 48-Volt battery that allows for a maximum range of 75 kilometers on a single charge and a top speed of 80 kilometers an hour on a road. The battery takes 4 to 5 hours to charge fully.

While it looks like a traditional 70CC bike, it has some key improvements such as a front disc brake, alloy wheels, inverted telescopic front suspension, and clutchless drive.

The Revolt is priced at Rs. 253,000 and its deliveries are set to begin this week.

Spark

Spark is United’s mid-range electric commuter bike with a conventional 100CC bike design.

It has a 2000-watt electric motor that drives the rear wheel. The motor is paired with a 48-Volt battery that allows for a maximum range of 85 kilometers on a single charge and a top speed of 90 km/h, as per the company’s claim. The battery takes 4 to 5 hours to charge fully.

Spark also has a front disc brake, alloy wheels, inverted telescopic front suspension, and clutchless drive. Its price is Rs. 265,000 and its deliveries will also begin within this week.

Bullet

Spark is United’s range-topping electric commuter bike with a conventional 125CC bike design.

Like Spark, Bullet also has a 2000-watt electric motor that drives the rear wheel. The motor is paired with a bigger 72-Volt battery that allows for a maximum range of 95 kilometers on a single charge and a top speed of 100 km/h, as per the company’s claim. The battery takes 4 to 5 hours to charge fully.

Bullet also has a front disc brake, alloy wheels, inverted telescopic front suspension, and clutchless drive. Its price is Rs. 288,000 and its deliveries will also begin within this week.

United’s new electric bikes offer a decent value with major improvement over conventional bikes at a reasonable price. With these attributes, the new electric bikes from United will likely become popular fairly quickly.