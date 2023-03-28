US Airline Giant Resumes Flights to Dubai After Seven-Year Break

A major American carrier, United Airlines, has relaunched nonstop daily flights from New York/Newark to Dubai International Airport (DXB) after seven years.

The resumption is part of an agreement, signed in 2022, between United Airlines and Emirates. The inaugural flight took off to DXB from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) on Saturday, marking the first direct flight from New Jersey to Dubai in seven years.

American passengers going to Dubai are now connected to over 100 cities in the Middle East via Emirates and Flydubai. Likewise, UAE travelers going to New York will have access to more than 80 destinations in the US via United Airlines.

United Airlines Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances Patrick Quayle remarked,

At United, we’re committed to expanding and enhancing our network to give our customers the best access to destinations around the world, all while having a best-in-class travel experience.

Majed Al Joker Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports stated,

We are thrilled to welcome United Airlines back to Dubai International (DXB) with the launch of their new non-stop daily service from New York/Newark.

He further noted that the new flights reinforce DXB’s connectivity with the US and maintain its status as a key hub providing passengers with access to other nations in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and beyond.

Here are the details regarding the new service between New York/Newark and Dubai: