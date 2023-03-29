11-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Rapes 6-Year-Old Girl

A disturbing incident has come to light in Bahawalnagar, where the local police have detained an 11-year-old boy for allegedly raping his six-year-old schoolmate.

As per details, the victim’s relatives alleged that the event occurred on 22 March, about 1:00 pm, when the child went to a neighboring shop to buy some sweets on her return from school.

A boy from the same school who was following the girl dragged her to his home, raped her, and threatened to murder her if she spoke to anyone. The girl was later taken to the hospital by her relatives.

As per reports, when the girl’s father attempted to approach the police, notables in the region interfered and hindered him from initiating legal action against the culprit. He later took the young victim to the police station on 25 March and notified them of the situation.

Adnan Ali, the DPO’s spokesperson, stated that a case was filed against the culprit shortly after the victim’s family complained and the police detained the child who admitted to raping the victim under questioning.

He further stated that the police were awaiting the preliminary medical report before moving with legal action.