All You Need to Know About PCB’s Triangular U13 and U16 Inter-Region Tournaments

Pakistan Cricket Board today announced details of the triangular stages of the Inter-Region U13 and Inter-Region U16 One-Day tournaments 2022-23. Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar regions will compete in a 30-over-a-side U13 tournament triangular stage, which will commence on 29 April.

In the 50-over U16 tournament, FATA, Karachi, and Lahore regions will compete in the triangular stage starting on 30 April. The top two teams from the triangular stage in U13 and U16 tournaments will compete in the final on 5 and 6 May, respectively.

In the triangular stage of the Inter-Region U13 One-Day Tournament, Lahore Region will take on Peshawar Region on 29 April. On 1 May, Karachi Region will go against Peshawar Region, while on 3 May, Karachi Region will compete against Lahore Region. All matches including the final between the top two sides are scheduled to take place at Divisional Public School in Faisalabad.

ALSO READ PCB Appoints Arthur-Led New Coaching Setup for National Team

Furthermore, in the triangular stage of the Inter-Region U16 One-Day Tournament, Lahore Region will feature against FATA Region on 30 April. On 2 May, FATA Region will take on Karachi Region, while the last match of the triangular stage will be played between Karachi Region and Lahore Region on 4 May. All matches including the final of the tournament will be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

The Inter-Region U13 Tournament 2023 commenced on 12 March in Faisalabad and Karachi. 16 regions namely Abbottabad, AJK, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, FATA, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Larkana, Multan, D.M. Jamali, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot featured and were divided into three groups.

In the five-team Pool ‘A’, Karachi Region topped the group with four wins from as many matches and bagged eight points. In the five-team Pool ‘B’, Lahore Region kept their 100 percent winning record and topped the table with eight points from four outings. In six-team Pool ‘C’, Peshawar Region and Rawalpindi Region won four matches each and were tied on eight points, but Peshawar Region topped the pool with a better net run rate.

ALSO READ ICC General Manager Confirms Pakistan Can Play ODI World Cup at Neutral Venue

Meanwhile, the Inter-Region U16 Tournament 2023 also began on 12 March, where 16 regions were part of the competition. The pool matches were played in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Sheikhupura. Karachi Region topped Pool ‘A’ with seven points from four outings, Lahore Region topped Pool ‘B’ with eight points and FATA Region topped Pool ‘C’ with eight points from five matches in the tournament.

Inter-Region U13 Tournament Points table after pool matches:

Pool A

Teams P W L Points NRR Karachi Region 4 4 0 8 2.741 D.M. Jamali Region 4 3 1 6 -0.025 Hyderabad Region 4 2 2 4 -0.816 Quetta Region 4 1 3 2 -0.555 Larkana Region 4 0 4 0 -0.893

Pool B

Teams P W L Abd. Points NRR Lahore Region 4 4 0 0 8 1.712 Sialkot Region 4 3 1 0 6 0.226 Faisalabad Region 4 2 2 0 4 0.126 Bahawalpur Region 4 0 3 1 1 -1.175 Multan Region 4 0 3 1 1 -1.249

Pool C

Teams P W L Points NRR Peshawar Region 5 4 1 8 1.442 Rawalpindi Region 5 4 1 8 1.369 FATA Region 5 3 2 6 0.355 AJK Region 5 2 3 4 -0.597 Abbottabad Region 5 2 3 4 -1.070 Islamabad Region 5 0 5 0 -1.629

Inter-Region U16 Tournament Points table after pool matches:

Pool A

Teams P W L Abd. Points NRR Karachi Region 4 3 0 1 7 2.851 Hyderabad Region 4 2 1 1 5 0.422 Larkana Region 4 2 2 0 4 -0.665 Quetta Region 4 1 3 0 2 -0.584 D.M. Jamali Region 4 1 3 0 2 -1.565

Pool B

Teams P W L Abd. Points NRR Lahore Region 4 4 0 0 8 3.220 Sialkot Region 4 2 1 1 5 -0.693 Multan Region 4 2 2 0 4 -0.094 Bahawalpur Region 4 1 3 0 2 -1.633 Faisalabad Region 4 0 3 1 1 -1.386

Pool C