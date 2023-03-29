All You Need to Know About PCB’s Triangular U13 and U16 Inter-Region Tournaments

Pakistan Cricket Board today announced details of the triangular stages of the Inter-Region U13 and Inter-Region U16 One-Day tournaments 2022-23. Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar regions will compete in a 30-over-a-side U13 tournament triangular stage, which will commence on 29 April.
In the 50-over U16 tournament, FATA, Karachi, and Lahore regions will compete in the triangular stage starting on 30 April. The top two teams from the triangular stage in U13 and U16 tournaments will compete in the final on 5 and 6 May, respectively.
In the triangular stage of the Inter-Region U13 One-Day Tournament, Lahore Region will take on Peshawar Region on 29 April. On 1 May, Karachi Region will go against Peshawar Region, while on 3 May, Karachi Region will compete against Lahore Region. All matches including the final between the top two sides are scheduled to take place at Divisional Public School in Faisalabad.
Furthermore, in the triangular stage of the Inter-Region U16 One-Day Tournament, Lahore Region will feature against FATA Region on 30 April. On 2 May, FATA Region will take on Karachi Region, while the last match of the triangular stage will be played between Karachi Region and Lahore Region on 4 May. All matches including the final of the tournament will be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.
The Inter-Region U13 Tournament 2023 commenced on 12 March in Faisalabad and Karachi. 16 regions namely Abbottabad, AJK, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, FATA, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Larkana, Multan, D.M. Jamali, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot featured and were divided into three groups.
In the five-team Pool ‘A’, Karachi Region topped the group with four wins from as many matches and bagged eight points. In the five-team Pool ‘B’, Lahore Region kept their 100 percent winning record and topped the table with eight points from four outings. In six-team Pool ‘C’, Peshawar Region and Rawalpindi Region won four matches each and were tied on eight points, but Peshawar Region topped the pool with a better net run rate.
Meanwhile, the Inter-Region U16 Tournament 2023 also began on 12 March, where 16 regions were part of the competition. The pool matches were played in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Sheikhupura. Karachi Region topped Pool ‘A’ with seven points from four outings, Lahore Region topped Pool ‘B’ with eight points and FATA Region topped Pool ‘C’ with eight points from five matches in the tournament.
Inter-Region U13 Tournament Points table after pool matches:
Pool A
|Teams
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
Points
|
NRR
|Karachi Region
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
8
|
2.741
|D.M. Jamali Region
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
-0.025
|Hyderabad Region
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
-0.816
|Quetta Region
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
-0.555
|Larkana Region
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
-0.893
Pool B
|Teams
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
Abd.
|
Points
|
NRR
|Lahore Region
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
1.712
|Sialkot Region
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
0.226
|Faisalabad Region
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
0.126
|Bahawalpur Region
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
-1.175
|Multan Region
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
-1.249
Pool C
|Teams
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
Points
|
NRR
|Peshawar Region
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
8
|
1.442
|Rawalpindi Region
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
8
|1.369
|FATA Region
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
6
|0.355
|AJK Region
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
4
|-0.597
|Abbottabad Region
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
4
|-1.070
|Islamabad Region
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
0
|-1.629
Inter-Region U16 Tournament Points table after pool matches:
Pool A
|Teams
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
Abd.
|
Points
|
NRR
|Karachi Region
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
2.851
|Hyderabad Region
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
0.422
|Larkana Region
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
-0.665
|Quetta Region
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
-0.584
|D.M. Jamali Region
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
-1.565
Pool B
|Teams
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
Abd.
|
Points
|
NRR
|Lahore Region
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
3.220
|Sialkot Region
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
-0.693
|Multan Region
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
-0.094
|Bahawalpur Region
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
-1.633
|Faisalabad Region
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
-1.386
Pool C
|Teams
|
P
|
P
|
P
|Abd.
|Points
|NRR
|FATA Region
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
2.128
|Rawalpindi Region
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
1.007
|Islamabad Region
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
-0.108
|Abbottabad Region
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
0.790
|Peshawar Region
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
-2.207
|AJK Region
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
-2.570