Babar Azam and His Family Fly to Saudi Arabia to Perform Umrah

The Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, has flown with his family to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan.

Azam Siddique, the father of Babar Azam, shared a photo on social media writing, “This photo was taken with love before departing for Umrah, for lovers.”

Azam Siddique also wrote a few verses of poetry in Urdu, honoring the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the holy city of Madina.

Last year, the Lahore-born batter shared a photo on his social media handles while wearing a traditional Arabic dress with beautiful Urdu poetry lines.

It is worth mentioning that the all-format captain missed the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, the 28-year-old cricketer is set to lead the Men in Green in the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand, starting on April 14 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The right-handed batter is also expected to play alongside young players in a few matches of the ongoing first-ever Ramadan Cricket Tournament in Lahore.