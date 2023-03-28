Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed Receive UAE’s Golden Visa

Pakistani cricketers Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmad have received United Arab Emirates (UAE) Golden Visas.
Shadab Khan, who has been Pakistan’s T20I vice-captain for the last two years, took over as captain to lead a young side in the recently-concluded T20I series against Afghanistan. Although Pakistan lost the first two matches, they managed to come back and win the third match with an all-round performance, in which Shadab played a crucial role, winning the Player of the Match award.
In addition, Shadab Khan made history by becoming the first Pakistani bowler to take 100 wickets in Men’s T20Is, achieving the milestone during the same game. On the other hand, Iftikhar Ahmed also contributed with the bat helping Pakistan reach a decent total.
Acknowledging their value in the world of cricket, the government of UAE awarded both Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmad with the prestigious Golden Visa. Both players have expressed their gratitude to the UAE authorities and consider the country their second home.
Alhamdulillah, I am honoured to receive my GOLDEN VISA from a country which I can call my second home. 🇦🇪 @GDRFADUBAI
Special thanks to Moazzam Qureshi for making this happen 🤝🏼 pic.twitter.com/72aZ0M6OaD
— Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiAhmed221) March 28, 2023