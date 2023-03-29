Nearly 100 Job Vacancies Announced by Top UAE Airline

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has announced nearly 99 job openings across various departments, including cabin crew, revenue enablement section, operations engineering, technical sales & customer service, and others.

These vacancies are spread across different parts of the world, such as Indonesia, Mexico, Italy, Bulgaria, Egypt, Ireland, and UAE, particularly in Abu Dhabi.

This is an excellent opportunity for professionals seeking job opportunities with one of the leading airlines in the world. The roles are varied, and candidates can apply for positions that align with their expertise and career goals.

According to the company, the positions offer numerous benefits, including free staff travel, insurance, career growth, etc. Etihad Airways is popular for offering various employee benefits, helping it attract some of the best talent in the industry.

The majority of the positions are in the cabin crew department. This department is particularly attractive to candidates who enjoy traveling and interacting with people from different cultures.

Interested candidates can apply for these jobs by visiting https://jobs.etihad.com/careers.

Emirates Job Openings

Earlier, Emirates, another UAE-based airline, also announced over 160 positions across the world, with a majority of the openings in Dubai.

The job vacancies are in various categories, including academic roles, IT, cabin crew, cargo, commercial, corporate communications, marketing, brand, engineering, finance, flight deck, and others. Potential candidates can apply for these jobs at the Emirates Group website.