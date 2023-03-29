ZEM Builders Acknowledges High-Performing Business Partners

ZEM Builders, one of the leading players in the construction and real estate industry, held a delightful event for its business partners, featuring a gift ceremony, dinner, and a joyful Qawali night by Shahbaz Fayyaz.

The event was held on March 11th, 2023 at one of the most premium malls in Islamabad, ZEM Mall, Bahria Enclave.

Gifts including cars, iPhones, and a trip to Dubai and Turkey were presented to the business partners who have been instrumental in the success of the company and a way of expressing gratitude and appreciation to these partners for their ­­continued support and collaboration.

A lavish dinner was served afterward with a wide variety of cuisines and beverages.­­

The highlight of the event was the Qawali night by Shahbaz Fayyaz, a renowned group, known for their soulful and engaging performance. The guests enjoyed the group’s performance and the ambiance was filled with energy and enthusiasm.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Siddique, Senior GM Sales, and Khawaja Kamran, GM Marketing, expressed their gratitude to the business partners for their trust and support towards the company.

Keeping up with tradition and an effort to create every moment that matters, ZEM Builders organized a memorable event that will have a lasting impression on its business partners.

For more information about ZEM Builders and their innovative projects, please visit www.zembuilders.com or call 051-885-9999.