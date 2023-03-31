Dubai Malls to Remain Open for Extended Hours in Ramadan

As the holy month of Ramadan passes, people in Dubai go on shopping sprees late at night due to the approaching Eid-ul-Fitr. Keeping this in mind, several shopping malls in Dubai have announced extended opening hours to meet the demand for late-night shopping.

Dubai’s Festival and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has declared that many shopping centers in the city will remain open beyond midnight throughout Ramadan.

This move will also help those who fast during the day and only get leisure or family time after sunset. Below is the table showing the revised timing of the shopping malls in Dubai:

Mall Opening Hours Dining Outlets Hours Mall of the Emirates Daily: 10 AM – 1 AM – Dubai Mall Mon-Thu: 10 AM – Midnight Fri-Sun: 10 AM – 1 AM Some dining outlets open until 2 AM Ibn Battuta Mall Sun-Thu: 10 AM – 10 PM Fri-Sat: 10 AM – Midnight – Festival City Mall Sun-Wed: 10 AM – Midnight Thu-Sat: 10 AM – 1 AM – City Centre Mirdif Daily: 10 AM – 1 AM Some dining outlets open until 2 AM City Centre Deira Daily: 10 AM – 1 AM Some dining outlets open until 2 AM Dubai Marina Mall Sun-Thu: 10 AM – 10 PM Fri-Sat: 10 AM – 11 PM – Dubai Hills Mall Daily: 10 AM – Midnight Some dining outlets open until 1 AM BurJuman Sun-Thu: 10 AM – 10 PM Fri-Sat: 10 AM – 11 PM Some dining outlets are open until 11 PM (Sun-Thu) and until midnight (Fri-Sat)

Dubai is a shopping haven with many malls catering to various tastes and budgets. These malls offer everything from high-end luxury brands to affordable fashion and electronics.

Aside from shopping, they also provide entertainment options like cinemas, arcades, and indoor theme parks, making them a popular place for families and friends.

Some of the most popular malls in Dubai include the Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Ibn Battuta Mall. These malls have a huge variety of international brands and designer stores, as well as local boutiques.