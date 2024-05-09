How To Watch Pakistan Vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Streaming

Pakistan takes on Ireland in the first of the three-match T20I series at the Clontarf Cricket Stadium in Dublin as the Green Shirts prepare for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

Paul Stirling’s men have been placed in the same group as Pakistan with both sides set to play against each other on June 16 in Florida.

Babar Azam’s 18-man squad, which was announced earlier this month, will be determined to perform following a mediocre display in the home series against New Zealand where they managed to salvage the series 2-2 against a depleted Kiwi side.

The Men in Green will be hoping to turn around their fortunes and make a statement ahead of the England series and more importantly the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan vs Ireland 1st T20I will be shown live on PTV Sports and A Sports HD, while Tamasha and Tapmad will livestream across the country.

The toss is scheduled to take place at 6.30 PM local time and the first will be bowled at 7:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad LINK LINK 2. Tamasha LINK LINK

Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK

TV Channels in Pakistan:

PTV Sports A Sports HD

The limited-overs series between Pakistan and Ireland will also be telecasted live internationally including India and the UK.