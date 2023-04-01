Cricket Fans Troll IPL for Copying PSL’s Opening Ceremony

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Apr 1, 2023 | 4:41 pm

The Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off its much-awaited 16th season with a star-studded opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad yesterday.

The event was graced by popular singer, Arijit Singh, as well as actors, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna, who set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances.

However, the money-rich franchise cricket found itself embroiled in controversy as netizens accused it of copying the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8.

Fans on Twitter were quick to notice that IPL has also displayed its trophy with the help of drones, a technology that was first used during the PSL season 8 opening ceremony at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter.

The PSL season 8 opening ceremony was hailed by the cricketing fans as they appreciated the quality of entertainment provided. Similarly, IPL opening ceremony was also well received by the cricket fans in India.

