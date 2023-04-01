Cricket Fans Troll IPL for Copying PSL’s Opening Ceremony

The Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off its much-awaited 16th season with a star-studded opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad yesterday.

The event was graced by popular singer, Arijit Singh, as well as actors, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna, who set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances.

However, the money-rich franchise cricket found itself embroiled in controversy as netizens accused it of copying the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8.

Fans on Twitter were quick to notice that IPL has also displayed its trophy with the help of drones, a technology that was first used during the PSL season 8 opening ceremony at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter.

IPL copied the idea of showing their trophy like this from PSL. BCCI robbed the creation of PCB, congratulations to all of you, Pakistan Super League is a world wide brand now. #IPL2023 #TATAIPL #iplopeningceremony pic.twitter.com/Y4iUqZaKc1 — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) March 31, 2023

IPL copied the idea of showing their trophy like this from PSL. BCCI robbed the creation of PCB#IPL2023 #PSL2023 #fixedmatches pic.twitter.com/P0UC9Bcm8k — Huzaifa Chaudhary♥ (@Huzaifa12916549) March 31, 2023

IPL copied the idea of showing their trophy like this from PSL. @BCCI robbed the creation of @TheRealPCB, congratulations to all of you, Pakistan Super League is a world wide brand now. #PSL2023 #IPL2023#iplopeningceremony pic.twitter.com/C0CVhhbVva — WARAICH (@waraich____) March 31, 2023

OPPPSSSSSS IPL COPIED PSL ……….. pic.twitter.com/puZBeTImsm — Saeed Cricky🏏 (@SaeedCricky) March 31, 2023

The PSL season 8 opening ceremony was hailed by the cricketing fans as they appreciated the quality of entertainment provided. Similarly, IPL opening ceremony was also well received by the cricket fans in India.