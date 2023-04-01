Dubai to Welcome Ultra-Rare $35 Million Pink Diamond Ahead of Auction

An ultra-rare pink diamond, estimated to be worth $35 million, is set to arrive in Dubai as part of its world tour. The stunning diamond named Eternal Pink will be up for auction later this year, with Sotheby’s, a fine arts company, expecting it to collect a record-breaking amount.

Before going on its tour, the Eternal Pink was described by Sotheby’s as the most vivid pink diamond ever to be auctioned.

The diamond has been crafted by Diacore, a diamond firm, for six months to bring out its ‘bubblegum’ color to the maximum level, according to the company.

Eternal Pink is a rare and valuable diamond that weighs 10.57 carats and has a cushion cut. It was extracted from the Damtshaa mine in Botswana by De Beers, a mining company. It will be showcased in millionaire hotspots such as Singapore, Shanghai, Taipei, Geneva, and Dubai to attract potential buyers.

It will be in Dubai from 22 to 26 May, where potential buyers will get a chance to see the diamond up close. Sotheby’s stressed that the diamond, with its charming and vibrant feminine hue, is a treasure of nature.

The diamond’s full tour schedule includes stops in Hong Kong, Taipei, China, Singapore, Geneva, and Dubai. The auction will take place on 8 June at Sotheby’s New York.