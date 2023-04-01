Pakistan U-14 Team Qualifies for Final of ITF World Junior Tennis Competition

A team of young tennis players from Pakistan has achieved a historic milestone in the ongoing ITF World Junior Tennis Competition in Kuching, Malaysia.

The team secured a place in the final after defeating Hong Kong 2-1 in the semi-final. The players showed their mettle and will now face Japan in the final on Saturday.

Pakistan defeated Australia in the quarter-final, which was a great achievement as the country has reached the World Group of the junior team event for the first time in 27 years.

The event featured Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, Iran, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Uzbekistan, Chinese Taipei, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Indonesia, and Pakistan.

In the group stage, Pakistan finished second after beating Iran and Indonesia while losing to Japan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the World Group event will feature the world’s 16 top U-14 teams from all zones and will be hosted by the Czech Republic in September.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) praised the performance of the national team comprising Hamza Roman, Abubakar Talha, and Amir Mohammad Khan Mazari, who were ably led by Heera Ashiq.

Salim Saifullah Khan, the President of the PTF, congratulated the team, coaches, and management, and wished them the best of luck for the final.