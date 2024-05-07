Government is Increasing Passport Fees From May 8th

The government of Pakistan has announced significant increases in the fees for the fast-track category of passports, which will come into effect from May 8.

According to a notification issued earlier today, the fee for a 36-page Machine Readable (MR) passport, valid for five years, has been increased to Rs. 12,500.

Furthermore, the fee for a 72-page passport valid for five years has been increased to Rs. 18,500, and for a 100-page passport, it will be Rs. 23,000. The fees for 36, 72, and 100-page MR passports with a validity period of 10 years have also been increased accordingly.

According to the officials, fees for ordinary and urgent passports were increased previously. However, the passport authorities did not increase fees for fast-track services.