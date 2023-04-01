Shoaib Malik Shares Heartwarming Video of Playing ‘Cricket and Tennis’ With His Son

Shoaib Malik, the former Pakistan cricket captain, recently posted a video on social media showing him playing badminton with his young son Izhan Mirza Malik.

Seeing a break from cricket, Shoaib Malik took to his social media handle to share a heartwarming moment with his son, Izhan. The video showed the two playing badminton as the caption of the post read “Cricket + Tennis = Badminton”, highlighting the cross-sport family bonding that was taking place.

The video on social media has garnered a lot of attention from fans.

While tennis star Sania Mirza was not in the video, it was heartening for the viewers to see Shoaib Malik spending quality time with his son, and also mixing the professions of both parents to create a fun activity.

Fans of the former Pakistan cricket captain and his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, were delighted to see the family bonding over a sport that combines elements of both cricket and tennis.