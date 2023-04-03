Caretaker Punjab Govt Takes a U-Turn on PM’s Helipad Upgrade After Severe Criticism

The caretaker Punjab government has scrapped its earlier decision to upgrade the helipad at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s residence in Model Town, Lahore.

The decision was taken after the Home Department withdrew the letter approving funds worth Rs. 8.8 crore for the upgrade.

It is important to note that the Caretaker Cabinet Committee had earlier given the green light to upgrade the helipad and nighttime landing facility for the Prime Minister’s use.

However, the Punjab government has now reversed this decision, citing unspecified reasons.

The upgrade was aimed at ensuring the safety and security of PM Shehbaz Sharif who frequently uses the helipad for travel to and from Lahore. The nighttime landing facility was intended to facilitate the premier’s travel.

It remains unclear why the Punjab government has decided to reverse its decision at this time. However, it is worth mentioning here that the decision to upgrade the helipad had been met with criticism.

Via: 24News